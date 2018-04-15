Pirela batted led off and went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's victory over the Giants.

Pirela -- who has been batting second regularly -- moved into the leadoff spot in place of Franchy Cordero (rest). The 28-year-old responded well in the new role, as he seemingly has done every step of the way since being called up by the Padres last year. Pirela should return to the two-hole against the right-handed Tyler Beede on Sunday, but his status as an everyday player should be unquestioned following a .304/.333/.420 start at the plate.