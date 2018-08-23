Pirela went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's loss to Colorado.

Wil Myers (nose) was scratched from the starting lineup after a pre-game grounder nicked him in the face, so Cory Spangenberg slid over to third base, allowing Pirela to get a rare start against a righty at the keystone. Myers is doubtful for Thursday's series-finale, so Pirela could be in line for another start after spending the majority of August in a backup role.

More News
Our Latest Stories