Padres' Jose Pirela: Not capitalizing on added opportunities
Pirela will start at second base and hit eighth Sunday against the Cubs.
The Padres are opposing a left-handed starting pitcher (Jon Lester) for the fourth time in six games, with Pirela entering the lineup at the keystone on each occasions. In his prior three starts, Pirela went just 1-for-10, which won't make a compelling case for manager Andy Green to move the 28-year-old back into a full-time role. Instead, Pirela looks to be locked into the short side of a platoon at second base with Carlos Asuaje.
