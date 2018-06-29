Padres' Jose Pirela: Not in Friday's lineup
Pirela is out of the lineup against Pittsburgh on Friday.
Pirela will retreat to the bench after going 1-for-4 with one run scored during Wednesday's loss to the Rangers. In his place, Cory Spangenberg will man second base and bat fifth. Look for Pirela to rejoin the starting nine for Saturday's contest.
