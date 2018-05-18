Padres' Jose Pirela: Not in lineup Friday
Pirela is not starting Friday against the Pirates.
Pirela is hitting a mediocre .260/.321/.339 on the season. He's stolen three bases and is yet to hit a homer. Carlos Asuaje will start at second base in his place.
