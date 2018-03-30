Pirela batted fourth and started in left field Thursday, going 2-for-5 in an Opening Day loss to the Brewers.

The Padres' left field situation became awfully crowded after the club signed Eric Hosmer (pushing Wil Myers into right field) this past offseason. Pirela's strong performance both last year and during spring training was enough to earn him the job, or at least until Franchy Cordero (groin) returns from the disabled list. The 28-year-old will either sit or move to second base in favor of Hunter Renfroe against southpaws, but he should receive enough playing time to provide modest fantasy production, especially if he sticks in the cleanup spot.