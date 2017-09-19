Play

Pirela (finger) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Pirela's finger injury continues to linger, so he'll remain on the bench for a seventh straight game. It's still unclear when he may return to the lineup, but Matt Szczur and Travis Jankowski will continue to see time in left field in his absence. Jankowksi is starting for him Tuesday, batting seventh.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast