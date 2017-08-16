Play

Pirela is not in the lineup against the Phillies on Wednesday.

Pirela receives a standard day off after starting the past 10 games in the field, hitting .324/.432/.649 with three home runs and seven RBI in that span. Cory Spangenberg slides over to left in his place, while Yangervis Solarte draws the start at third for the series finale.

