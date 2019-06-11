Pirela (oblique) has gone 12-for-30 with five home runs, two doubles, nine RBI and eight runs through the first eight games of his rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso.

Despite being sidelined since late April with the oblique injury, Pirela has shown no issues with generating power from his lower half during his week and a half of the farm. Pirela's 20-day rehab window will draw to a close June 18, but his recent form could prompt the Padres to bring him back before that date. Josh Naylor, who has reached base at a .239 clip while seeing spotty action since being promoted to the majors May 24, could be most at risk of demotion once Pirela is reinstated from the 10-day injured list.