Padres' Jose Pirela: Remains out Monday
Pirela (finger) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Pirela will remain on the bench for a sixth straight game as he continues to nurse a sprained finger. There is still no word on when he'll be able to return to the lineup. In the meantime, Matt Szczur will start for him in left field.
