Pirela (finger) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.

Pirela is set to miss another game -- his ninth straight -- as he continues to nurse his ailing left pinkie finger. He's been sidelined for a little more than a week with the ailment, and manager Andy Green suggested that Pirela may be shut down for the season if he fails to show noticeable improvement over the next few days. While he was able to take dry swings earlier in the week, it's still unclear when he'll be able to face live pitching, leaving his status up in the air. Matt Szczur is starting in his place Thursday, while Cory Spangenberg and Travis Jankowski could also see time in left field while Pirela is sidelined.