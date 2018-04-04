Pirela went 2-for-4 with two runs and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Rockies.

Pirela has now recorded a hit in each of the Padres' first five games of the season, but the lack of productivity of the bats around him in the order has limited the left fielder to just three runs and one RBI thus far. In any case, the fact that Pirela hasn't dropped below fourth in the order at any point this season suggests the run-scoring and run-producing opportunities should be there eventually, making him worth holding despite his unimpressive counting stats to this point.