Pirela is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Pirela has started nine straight games, so he'll head to the bench for a breather while Cory Spangenberg picks up a start at the keystone. The 28-year-old Pirela hit a solid .361/.378/.472 over those games, and now owns a respectable .277/.330/.362 line on the year.

More News
Our Latest Stories