Pirela went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Twins.

It's been 19 games since Pirela's last homer, but he has stayed relevant in deeper fantasy leagues over that span with a .282/.317/.474 triple slash. The super utility man has been a nice find for the Friars this season, and he should remain in the heart of the batting order until further notice.