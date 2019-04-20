Pirela will start in left field and hit eighth against the Reds on Saturday.

Pirela struck out as a pinch hitter in Friday's game after getting called up from Triple-A El Paso earlier in the day, and he'll draw his first start of the season Saturday. The 29-year-old was brought up with Manuel Margot on the paternity list, so he might not be long for the big club. He has a pedestrian .259/.309/.392 slash line over 888 career big-league at-bats.