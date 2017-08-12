Pirela went 1-for-4 with his eighth home run of the season in Friday's win over the Dodgers.

Pirela's eighth-inning blast off of Ross Stripling proved to be a clutch one as it was the deciding run in a 4-3 win over a division foe. The 27-year-old has been red-hot recently, collecting a hit in 21 of his previous 25 contests, slashing .313/.370/.576 over that span. Pirela's breakout season has earned him the right to bat third in the Padres' lineup since the All-Star break.