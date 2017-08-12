Padres' Jose Pirela: Stays hot Friday
Pirela went 1-for-4 with his eighth home run of the season in Friday's win over the Dodgers.
Pirela's eighth-inning blast off of Ross Stripling proved to be a clutch one as it was the deciding run in a 4-3 win over a division foe. The 27-year-old has been red-hot recently, collecting a hit in 21 of his previous 25 contests, slashing .313/.370/.576 over that span. Pirela's breakout season has earned him the right to bat third in the Padres' lineup since the All-Star break.
More News
-
Padres' Jose Pirela: Four hits, three runs in Tuesday's win•
-
Padres' Jose Pirela: Crushes two homers Monday•
-
Padres' Jose Pirela: Smacks fifth homer Wednesday•
-
Padres' Jose Pirela: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Padres' Jose Pirela: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Padres' Jose Pirela: Collects four hits and three RBI against Giants•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...