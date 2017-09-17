Pirela (finger) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Pirela will miss his fifth consecutive game as he deals with a nagging finger sprain. It's unclear when he'll be able to rejoin the starting lineup, and he'll remain a day-to-day case for the time being. Cory Spangenberg draws the start in left field with Yangervis Solarte taking over at third base and Erick Aybar filling in at shortstop.