Pirela went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's loss to the Nationals.

Pirela has clearly taken over as the Friars' starting second baseman, starting six of the club's last seven contests at the position. The former utility man had appeared in 50 games as a second baseman prior to this season, so he is no stranger to the keystone. Monday's appearance was his 10th on the infield, so he may already have gained the added eligibility depending on league settings. Pirela's disappointing power numbers (.076 isolated power rating) are better hidden at second base, making him a decent target for those who are dealing with injured or underperforming fringe middle infielders.