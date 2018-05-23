Pirela batted third and went 2-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Nationals.

Pirela has yet to hit his first home run of the season after belting 10 during his breakout campaign in 2017. He has, however, picked things up at the plate since taking over as the club's everyday second baseman, batting .308 (16-for-52) while hitting in the heart of the order over his last 14 contests. The 28-year-old will have to continue trending upwards to fend off the Padres' promising second-base prospect Luis Urias.