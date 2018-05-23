Padres' Jose Pirela: Tallies two hits Tuesday
Pirela batted third and went 2-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Nationals.
Pirela has yet to hit his first home run of the season after belting 10 during his breakout campaign in 2017. He has, however, picked things up at the plate since taking over as the club's everyday second baseman, batting .308 (16-for-52) while hitting in the heart of the order over his last 14 contests. The 28-year-old will have to continue trending upwards to fend off the Padres' promising second-base prospect Luis Urias.
More News
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart