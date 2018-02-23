Padres' Jose Pirela: Working out at second base
Pirela is playing second base in practice Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Pirela has 34 career starts at second, though he started just four times there last year compared to 64 times in left field. With the Eric Hosmer signing bumping Wil Myers to the outfield, however, San Diego's outfield has become considerably more cramped. Pirela will compete for time in an outfield corner with Hunter Renfroe, Alex Dickerson, and Franchy Cordero. He'll also be competing with Cory Spangenberg and Carlos Asuaje at second base, but his flexibility should allow him to get a fair number of plate appearances at various spots around the diamond.
