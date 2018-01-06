Rondon was designated for assignment by the Padres on Saturday, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

This clears room on San Diego's 40-man roster for Craig Stammen, who was officially signed to a two-year deal in a corresponding move. Rondon spent all of last season in the Padres' minor-league system, primarily splitting time between Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A El Paso. He finished the year with a respectable .293/.347/.442 line across all three levels. The soon-to-be 24-year-old briefly spent time with the Padres in 2016, struggling to a .120/.154/.120 triple-slash across 26 plate appearances. He'll take a spin through waivers to determine where he'll wind up for the 2018 season.