Padres' Jose Rondon: Heads to disabled list
Rondon (undisclosed) was put on the 7-day DL on Friday, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
This marks the second time Rondon has been placed on the minor-league disabled list this year, after missing 20 days with a pulled hamstring in April. Throughout the course of the 2017 season, Rondon has hit .289/.339/.418 with five home runs and 35 RBI for Triple-A El Paso this year.
