Padres' Jose Ruiz: Designated for assignment
Ruiz was designated for assignment by the Padres on Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Ruiz was moved off the 40-man roster following the club's acquisition of Freddy Galvis from the Phillies, in exchange for Enyel De Los Santos. During the 2017 season, Ruiz made one appearance at the big-league level, and spent most of his time in High-A. The right-hander posted a 5.98 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over 49.2 innings of relief work.
