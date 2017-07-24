Ruiz was recalled from High-A Lake Elsinore on Monday.

Ruiz will make the steep jump from High-A to the majors in order to add some depth to the Padres' bullpen. The 22-year-old held a 5.19 ERA over 34.2 innings at Lake Elsinore.

