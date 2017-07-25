Ruiz was optioned to High-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old made his major-league debut Monday night, firing a scoreless frame with a walk and a strikeout. He'll head back to the minors to develop further now that he's unavailable to pitch for a day or two, allowing Kyle Lloyd to join the big-league roster in order to make Tuesday's start.

