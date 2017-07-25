Padres' Jose Ruiz: Returns to Lake Elsinore
Ruiz was optioned to High-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old made his major-league debut Monday night, firing a scoreless frame with a walk and a strikeout. He'll head back to the minors to develop further now that he's unavailable to pitch for a day or two, allowing Kyle Lloyd to join the big-league roster in order to make Tuesday's start.
More News
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...