Padres' Jose Torres: Domestic incident behind placement on restricted list
Torres was placed on the restricted list as a result of a domestic violence-related incident in December, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.
Besides the alleged domestic issues, the left-hander was also found to be in prohibited possession of a deadly weapon and drugs. Torres pleaded not guilty to initial charges, but he still has another pretrial conference scheduled for February 20. More information should come forth at that time. Major League Baseball and the MLBPA will also investigate the situation following the court proceedings, which could lead to a suspension of some sort for Torres.
