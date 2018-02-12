Padres' Jose Torres: Lands on restricted list Monday
Torres was placed on the restricted list Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
No other details emerged regarding the reason behind this designation, but it ultimately will keep him from competing for an Opening Day roster spot. The southpaw produced a 4.21 ERA and a 63:16 K:BB in 68.1 innings last season, and he seemed to be trending upward prior to this issue. With Torres out of the picture for now, Buddy Baumann and Kyle McGrath will jockey to be the main lefty behind closer Brad Hand.
