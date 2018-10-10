Padres' Jose Torres: Outrighted from 40-man roster
Torres was outrighted from San Diego's 40-man roster Monday.
Torres didn't take the field at all during the 2018 season after violating the league's domestic violence policy. He was officially suspended in early June following his placement on the restricted list in February. The left-hander remains in the Padres' organization for the time being.
