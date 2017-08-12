Padres' Jose Torres: Struggling with home runs
Torres has a 4.69 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 51 strikeouts across 55.2 innings this season.
Torres major weakness this season has been the home run ball, as he has given up 13, including 10 over his last 29 innings of work. The 23-year-old has a 6-3 record and three holds in 2017, but has limited fantasy value with his infrequent usage in high leverage situations.
