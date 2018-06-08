Torres was suspended for the remainder of the 2018 season for violating the league's domestic violence policy, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

It's officially a 100-game suspension for Torres (retroactive to June 5), which he is not appealing. The 24-year-old has been on the restricted list since February due to the domestic violence incident that took place in December, and results in him sitting out the entirety of the 2018 season.