Torres gave up two hits over a scoreless inning in a loss to the Giants on Friday.

Torres owns a sub-par 4.21 ERA on the year, but he has come on strong in the second half, providing a 1.96 ERA and 5.0 K/BB ratio in 17 appearances since Aug. 6. More importantly, he has given up just one home run over during that period after posting an ugly 2.2 HR/9 over his previous 45 outings. The 24-year-old southpaw possesses the arsenal to earn a higher-leverage role in 2018 if he can continue to the limit the long ball.