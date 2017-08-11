Padres' Jose Valdez: Called up to major leagues
Valdez was called up to the big league roster, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
It doesn't figure to be a long stay for Valdez, as he's up while Kirby Yates is out on paternity leave. In limited big league time with San Diego, Valdez has a 6.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 10 innings.
