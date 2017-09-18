Padres' Jose Valdez: Designated for assignment
Valdez was designated for assignment by the Padres on Monday.
Valdez, who owns an unsightly 8.50 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through 18 major-league innings this season, was dropped from the Padres' 40-man roster to clear room for the contract selection of Rocky Gale. This marks the second time Valdez was designated for assignment this season. He'll spin through waivers to determine his next destination.
