Valdez was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.

Valdez, who was dropped from the Padres' 40-man roster earlier in the week to clear room for the contract selection of Rocky Gale, will report to El Paso after passing through waivers untouched. He compiled an unsightly 8.50 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through 18 innings with the big club this season. Valdez should serve as organizational pitching depth moving forward.