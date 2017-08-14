Padres' Jose Valdez: Sent back to minors
Valdez was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.
Valdez will return to the minors to clear room for Kirby Yates, who was reinstated from the family leave list in a corresponding move. He appeared in just one game during his most recent big-league stint, allowing one run while striking out one in two innings of work. Valdez will likely return to the Padres when another reliever is needed, but his 6.92 ERA in 13 innings this season will likely keep him in lower-leverage situations.
More News
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...