Valdez was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Valdez will return to the minors to clear room for Kirby Yates, who was reinstated from the family leave list in a corresponding move. He appeared in just one game during his most recent big-league stint, allowing one run while striking out one in two innings of work. Valdez will likely return to the Padres when another reliever is needed, but his 6.92 ERA in 13 innings this season will likely keep him in lower-leverage situations.