Valdez was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.

The back-and-forth season continues for Valdez, as he heads down to the minors after being recalled one day earlier to provide a fresh arm for the bullpen. The right-hander pitched a scoreless inning in Tuesday's loss, allowing just one hit on 15 pitches, but it won't be enough to earn him a permanent spot. He ships back to El Paso once again, where he owns an unappealing 7.71 ERA over 14 innings this year.

