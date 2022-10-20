Bell went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Game 2 of the NLCS on Wednesday afternoon as the Padres defeated the Phillies 8-5.

Bell came into Game 2 hitting just 3-for-23 in the postseason with nine strikeouts, but he was able to get back on track Wednesday. Bell's solo homer in the bottom of the second off Aaron Nola helped the Padres come back from a 4-0 deficit and tie the series at 1-1. The 30-year-old DH hit just three home runs across 53 games once he joined the Padres in 2022, but he can atone for his disappointing regular season by continuing to flash his power for the Padres in the NLCS.