Bell isn't in the lineup for Game 3 of the NLCS against Philadelphia on Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

After going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in a Game 2 victory on Wednesday, Bell will get a day off Friday. Brandon Drury will step in as the Padres' designated hitter, allowing Wil Myers to start at first base and bat sixth.