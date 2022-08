Bell went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and two walks in Wednesday's victory over the Giants.

Bell has seen some struggles at the plate since being traded to San Diego at the deadline. His OPS since then sits at .644 over 32 plate appearances. However, when playing in his new home stadium his OPS jumps up to .851. Time will tell how significant these trends are as Bell settles into his new home, but it's reasonable to expect him to bounce back eventually.