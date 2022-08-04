Bell went 0-for-2 with two walks and two runs in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the Rockies.

Each of San Diego's three offensive trade-deadline acquisitions -- Bell, Juan Soto and Brandon Drury -- who played in the contest reached base multiple times, though Bell was the only one among them who didn't record a hit. Still, he made an impact by drawing two free passes and scoring twice. Bell figures to settle into an everyday role at first base for the Padres and is enjoying a solid season with a .300/.385/.491 slash line, 14 homers and 57 RBI.