Hader agreed to a one-year, $14.1 million contract with the Padres on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

It's the biggest salary a reliever has ever received through the arbitration process, and it's the left-hander's final year before being eligible for free agency. Hader had an ugly and uncharacteristic 5.22 ERA between the Brewers and Padres in 2022, though that figure was heavily inflated by five outings during which he gave up three runs or more. He still went 36-for-40 in save chances, and he should be once of the top closers in baseball again in 2023.