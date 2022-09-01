Hader allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Giants.

Hader was removed from the closer role Aug. 20. Nevertheless, with Nick Martinez unavailable, Hader was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning. After allowing a leadoff single, Hader retired the next three batters to record his 30th save of the campaign and first since July 29. It remains unclear whether this outing will convince the Padres to reinstate Hader as the closer, or if he will have to string together multiple positive performances to see consistent opportunities in the ninth inning once again.