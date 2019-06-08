Naylor went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 win over the Nationals.

Naylor drew a spot start in place of Hunter Renfroe in left field and proved valuable during a two-run ninth inning. Naylor knocked a single to score Eric Hosmer, then stole second base before coming around to score the winning run on Austin Hedges' single. Naylor is hitting .244 with two homers and 11 RBI in 13 games since his promotion, and the stolen base was the first of his major-league career.