Padres' Josh Naylor: Goes 3-for-6 in win
Naylor went 3-for-6 with a double and two RBI to help the Padres to a 19-4 rout of the Blue Jays on Saturday.
After going hitless in his MLB debut, Naylor checked in with his first three major-league hits and knocked in two runs hitting in the second spot in the order. The 21-year-old had been mashing in Triple-A to earn the callup, so hopefully he can continue to translate his impressive power and excellent plate discipline to the big club and earn regular at-bats from manager Andy Green.
