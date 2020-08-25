site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Josh Naylor: Out of Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Naylor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Mariners.
With the Padres facing southpaw Marco Gonzales, the righty-hitting Ty France will get the start at designated hitter. Naylor has not started against a single left-handed pitcher this season.
