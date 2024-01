Roberson signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Thursday.

Roberson went from the Rays to the Cubs in a trade this past August, but his tenure in Chicago's organization wound up being a brief one. The 27-year-old has displayed a penchant for both strikeouts and walks, most recently fanning 49 and walking 31 over 40 innings at the Triple-A level in 2023. He has never appeared in the majors.