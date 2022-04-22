Mears is slashing .267/.365/.711 with five home runs, five doubles, 13 RBI and a stolen base in 12 games with High-A Fort Wayne.

Mears is striking out too much -- he has fanned 19 times in 45 at-bats -- but the 21-year-old is also showing off his considerable power, tying for the Midwest League lead with five long balls. He smashed 17 homers in 242 at-bats with Low-A Lake Elsinore in 2021 and could make his way up to the Double-A level before long, especially if he's able to cut down on the strikeouts.