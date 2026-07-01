Padres' JP Sears: Knocked around in loss to Cubs

Sears (1-1) took the loss against the Cubs on Tuesday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out four batters over 4.2 innings.

Sears pitched well enough in his season debut against Atlanta last Wednesday to get another turn in the rotation, but his second start was mostly a disaster. The left-hander surrendered three homers among the eight hits he allowed and couldn't finish five frames despite throwing 95 pitches. Only 52 of those offerings were strikes, and Sears walked three batters while throwing just 12 of 25 first pitches over the plate. The Padres should be getting back German Marquez (forearm) soon, as the veteran hurler has pitched well through five games of his minor-league rehab assignment. When Marquez returns, Sears and Griffin Canning are the primary candidates to be removed from the rotation.