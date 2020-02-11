Padres' Juan Lagares: Headed to San Diego
Lagares agreed to a minor-league contract with the Padres on Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Lagares could make another $1 million in performance bonuses throughout the 2020 campaign if he makes the big-league club. The outfielder played in 133 contests for the Mets a season ago, turning in the worst slash line of his career. He put together a .213/.279/.326 line with five home runs, 27 RBI and four stolen bases in 2019.
