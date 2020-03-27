Lagares was competing for a spot on Opening Day roster before spring training was suspended, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. He has the option to opt out of his contract if he does not make the 26-man roster, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

San Diego signed Lagares to a minor-league deal Feb. 10 that included an opt-out clause slated to kick in if he was not placed on the 26-man roster by March 19. That date has come and gone, but MLB's decision to suspend spring training and delay the start of the regular season per a March 12 announcement has negated the significance of the original deadline, which was set for one week prior to Opening Day. Lagares didn't make much of a case for a roster spot prior to the suspension of play as he slashed a paltry .185/.267/.185 across 30 Cactus League plate appearances.